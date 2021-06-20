Covid Update - Wisconsin - Kenosha/Lake Geneva/Milwaukee - Sun. June 20 2021

I had recently visited Wisconsin and this is some of what I had seen regarding masks in certain areas of Wisconsin. Also, a very brief observation of riot fallout in Kenosha. One thing that I had forgot to mention in the video is this. I had talked with a 60 year old waitress who was a life-long resident of Kenosha - the town where rioting occurred last summer -2020 - she said that ever since that rioting Kenosha has changed. She did not say how but I am sure it was for the worse. It is like many things - that when you have a pristine view of something and becomes violated it is never seen in the quite the same light as it now is believed to be tainted and impure.