"Loose Cannons" vs Controlled Opposition 🇺🇸

👕 MERCH STORE: For the love of ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com!
If you do, be sure to use the SAVE15 discount code at checkout to save 15% on your order(s).
💰 DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal): paypal.me/AmericanPatriotsApp
Related Articles ⬇️
1. Trump Warns of Imminent Terror Threats Due to Biden’s Border Policy - https://yournews.com/2024/01/28/2731951/trump-warns-of-imminent-terror-threats-due-to-bidens-border/
2. Declaration of Independence: A Transcription - https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript
3. The original Geico Gecko commercial compilation (1999-2005) - https://youtu.be/8zt0765tdHE?feature=shared
4. Sheep Falling - https://youtu.be/1m2HJpGtv70?feature=shared
⬇️ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/
American Patriots Apparel Top Collections ⬇️
1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/
2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/
3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/
4. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/
5. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/
6. III% Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.