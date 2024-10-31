BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Situation Update: Patriot Underground & Riccardo Bosi
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
148 views • 6 months ago

Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual & Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.


AustraliaOne Party | Situation Update (31 October 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5ku4u3-australiaone-party-situation-update-31-october-2024.html

awakeningrevolutiondonald trumpresistancethe planwwg1wgalarprevoltuprisingrebellionreformationredemptiondjtcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosipatriot undergroundglobal alliancebelligerent occupation5d chesslive-action role play
