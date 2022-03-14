© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 8: 'Turtle Forth': Persistence + Continued Action
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • March 14, 2022
FEBRUARY 10, 2022 Join Catherine Austin Fitts for another week of “Financial Rebellion.” In this episode, viewers hear a powerful message on “turtling” as well as anger, attitude and action. The hosts discuss finding solutions in uncontrollable circumstances and the importance of choosing not to quit. Catherine also shares about her near-death experiences, while Carolyn Betts tells a story of choosing faith and humor in the midst of warfare. This is an episode that you won't want to miss!
Turtle Forth: https://Library.solari.com/turtle-forth
Walking By Sees: https://Home.solari.com/walking-by-sees
Let Not the Sun Go Down on Your Anger: https://Library.solari.com/let-not-the-sun-go-down-on-your-anger
Coming Clean: https://Library.solari.com/coming-clean-transforming-lives-through-the-power-of-cleaning-eunice-boston
Learning to Walkabout with Harry Blazer: https://Home.solari.com/learning-to-walkabout-with-harry-blazer
[email protected]
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 10, 2022
Turtle Forth: https://Library.solari.com/turtle-forth
Walking By Sees: https://Home.solari.com/walking-by-sees
Let Not the Sun Go Down on Your Anger: https://Library.solari.com/let-not-the-sun-go-down-on-your-anger
Coming Clean: https://Library.solari.com/coming-clean-transforming-lives-through-the-power-of-cleaning-eunice-boston
Learning to Walkabout with Harry Blazer: https://Home.solari.com/learning-to-walkabout-with-harry-blazer
[email protected]
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
FEBRUARY 10, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.