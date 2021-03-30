The secret Masonic Victory of World War Two part 2

The [media] lords of the global village have their own political agenda. All resist economic changes that do not support their own financial interests. Together, they exert a homogenizing power over ideas, culture and commerce that affects populations larger than any in history. Neither Caesar nor Hitler, Franklin Roosevelt nor any Pope, has commanded as much power to shape the

information on which so many people depend to make decisions about everything from whom to vote for to what to eat . . .

Monopolistic power dominates many other industries and most of them enjoy special treatment by the government. But media giants have two enormous advantages: They control the public image of national leaders who, as a result, fear and favor the media magnates’ political agendas; and They control the information and entertainment that help establish the social, political and cultural attitudes of increasingly larger populations.