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The secret Masonic Victory of World War Two part 2
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145 views • March 30, 2021
The [media] lords of the global village have their own political agenda. All resist economic changes that do not support their own financial interests. Together, they exert a homogenizing power over ideas, culture and commerce that affects populations larger than any in history. Neither Caesar nor Hitler, Franklin Roosevelt nor any Pope, has commanded as much power to shape the
information on which so many people depend to make decisions about everything from whom to vote for to what to eat . . .
Monopolistic power dominates many other industries and most of them enjoy special treatment by the government. But media giants have two enormous advantages: They control the public image of national leaders who, as a result, fear and favor the media magnates’ political agendas; and They control the information and entertainment that help establish the social, political and cultural attitudes of increasingly larger populations.
information on which so many people depend to make decisions about everything from whom to vote for to what to eat . . .
Monopolistic power dominates many other industries and most of them enjoy special treatment by the government. But media giants have two enormous advantages: They control the public image of national leaders who, as a result, fear and favor the media magnates’ political agendas; and They control the information and entertainment that help establish the social, political and cultural attitudes of increasingly larger populations.
Keywords
clintonfederal reservevaticanbushrothschildrockefellerilluminatiagenda 21sorosfreemasondepopulation agendacfrzionist bankersj p morganevent 201killer vaccineszionist new world orderzionist education systemzionist pharmacia mossadzionist film disney sports industriestotally fake covid pandemicevil un is a satanic cult which is behind fake pandemiczionist world bank and pharma is an anti christ and anti religions organisationanti christ jesuits
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