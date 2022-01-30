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Dr. Dolores Cahill - " mRNA Gene Therapy and Its Effects"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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160 views • January 30, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
August 3, 2021 Tuesday @ 3:00 PM EST 9:00 PM UK 10:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Dolores Cahill
Topic: mRNA Gene Therapy and Its Effects
https://www.freedomtravelalliance.com/
https://dolorescahill.com/
Professor Cahill received her degree in Molecular Genetics from Trinity College Dublin (1989) and her Ph.D. in Immunology from Dublin City University in 1994. She was the group leader of the Protein Technology Group in the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, Berlin, Germany (1996-2003) She co-founded a biotechnology company, Protagen AG (www.protagen.de) in Dortmund to commercialize this technology. She was a Professor of Translational Science at the UCD School of Medicine and Medical Sciences from 2005 until March 2021 when she was removed as a lecturer because of her stance on the current critical issues.
Her research, publication, and patent record are in high content protein/antibody arrays and their biomedical applications. Applications include the characterization of antibody specificity (including therapeutic antibodies), biomarker discovery validation, diagnostics, assay development, protein-interaction studies, proteomics, large-scale/systems biology research.
For the past ten years, she has been on a number of Science Advisory & Review Boards, including for BMBF/DLR in Germany; BBSRC in the UK; Vinnova in Sweden. She has received prizes for her research, including the prestigious BMBF ‘BioFuture’ Award from the German Minister of Science. She was awarded the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) 2009 Award for her research & its significance. Other recipients of this award include Prof. J. Craig Venter & Prof. Robert Huber.
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Podcast: INpowered
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Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Jai Onofrey
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Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticetranshumanismgene modificationmrnadna modification
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