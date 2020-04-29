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Saints. Monsters, and God's Forgivness
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9 views • April 29, 2020
Do you sometimes find yourself feeling depressed about how far short you fall from God's glory? No matter how good you try to be, you end up failing in so many ways, and it can feel like there's no point in trying. But don't fall for the trap of condemnation! it's a trick of the Devil. Recognize the difference between good and evil and make honest attempts at confessing sins, but also recognize that overcoming our badness is part of our job as sincere human beings. This change from bad to good is what being born again is all about. I hope this video is greatly encouraging to all Christians everywhere!
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