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Samhain and the Satanic Calendar, Targeting of The Lord's People, and 22's Still Trending (10-31-21)
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301 views • November 01, 2021
In this video Bob and Aaron discuss:
Samhain and the Satanic Calendar
The targeting of The Lord's people with a call to be attentive to prayer/spiritual warfare
Announcement of: "Will the Bride have a role after the Bride Theft?"
Update on the video restoration project
Disturbing news of ritual abuse within the Catholic church
More 22's in various forms of media
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Samhain and the Satanic Calendar
The targeting of The Lord's people with a call to be attentive to prayer/spiritual warfare
Announcement of: "Will the Bride have a role after the Bride Theft?"
Update on the video restoration project
Disturbing news of ritual abuse within the Catholic church
More 22's in various forms of media
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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