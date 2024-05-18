NHL Game 6 Highlights _ Rangers vs. Hurricanes - May 16, 2024

Chris Krieder fronted up a dramatic comeback recording a natural hat trick in the third period to rally the New York Rangers past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.
