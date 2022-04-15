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Too Much Power: Antifederalist Cato No. 7
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20 views • April 15, 2022
In his last Antifederalist paper, Cato once again rails against centralization and consolidation of power - a consistent message for his entire series. Citing Montesquieu, he warns that all governments expand with “an insensible descent to evil.” The remedy? “Establishing principles of distrust” in all who wield power.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 15, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 15, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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