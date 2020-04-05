Culture Jamming with Extinction Rebellion - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35295
Politics is downstream of culture. This is precisely why propaganda is so important to the societal engineers. They have to control the culture and win broad public acceptance of their main agenda items before they try to implement them so that the public believes that the agenda is in fact their own. And this is why culture jamming—hijacking the machinery of propaganda for alterior purposes—is so important. So how can we use this unique cultural moment to our own advantage. I have one idea, but I'm sure you have many many more. Corbett Report members are invited to leave your comments in the post at corbettreport.com.