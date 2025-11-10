Michael Ginsburg: Digital ID is Game Over, Time to Sabotage Technocracy

Michael Ginsburg discusses the new world order and the most imminent threat we face which is technocracy and digital ID. He argues if digital ID gets installed, it is game over. He proposes some ideas but urges us all to crowdsource solutions for the way forward.





About Michael Ginsburg

Michael Ginsburg, the Founder of Actionable Truth Media, has a over two decades of experience working in IT, including Cybersecurity and Technology Consulting, and has put significant effort into researching and identifying the most secure means to communicate online, while making sure these remain usable to non-techies. He is a technologist turned independent researcher and investigative journalist.





