Humanity - Scorpions Eng - PT.

Man idolizing man because he has no faith in God. No man is God just as there is only one God. "Do not worship false idols, nor false prophets, nor false gods."
To watch More content go to my Blog:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/true-media-2022.html
My Channels:
https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P550dJWRMLRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1
People V Cabal:
Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.