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Covid Deaths Rates Exaggerated
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2 views • December 28, 2021
The 2020 death rates in the UK were less than the UK death rates in 2008. The Virus Hysteria in the UK and elsewhere around the world was orchestrated to create fear and then to convince people to be injected with an experimental gene-altering drug. The entire Covid response was grossly mismanaged (or intentionally?) to create the maximum amount of damage to society, including in the care homes for the elderly.
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