Get Them Out! Government Schools Are Destroying Children

Government schools have always had low grades in the academic department and scored high when it comes to collectivist conditioning. But recently, they have become even more dangerous. With the schools teaching racism, allowing “trans” insanity to violate students, and hosting Satanist clubs, parents must get their children out now.After the news segment, Alex Newman explains why government schools are so destructive, and what the architects of government schools intended for these government conditioning centers.
And finally, The New American’s Steve Bonta and Dennis Behreandt discuss the future of man in the context of artificial intelligence.
