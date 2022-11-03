Create New Account
[Bidan]'s Brazil Election Interference
82 views
Son of the Republic
Published 20 days ago |

Why Should You Care About Brazil?

1. The result of this election will determine the extent of China’s influence in the Western Hemisphere.

2. The crackdown on free speech in the wake of Brazil’s contested election is a result of U.S. policies. Team [Bidan] has been interfering (a lot) in Brazilian elections.


[Bidan]’s Brazilian Election Meddling Exposed

* It’s amazing how they’re always doing exactly what they’re accusing you of doing.

* The CIA and Big Tech have been at it again.

* Joe’s administration interfered with Brazil’s election.

* His CIA director traveled to Brazil with a warning ahead of the election.

* Massive protests unfold after election.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 November 2022

