[Bidan]'s Brazil Election Interference

Why Should You Care About Brazil?
1. The result of this election will determine the extent of China’s influence in the Western Hemisphere.
2. The crackdown on free speech in the wake of Brazil’s contested election is a result of U.S. policies. Team [Bidan] has been interfering (a lot) in Brazilian elections.
[Bidan]’s Brazilian Election Meddling Exposed
* It’s amazing how they’re always doing exactly what they’re accusing you of doing.
* The CIA and Big Tech have been at it again.
* Joe’s administration interfered with Brazil’s election.
* His CIA director traveled to Brazil with a warning ahead of the election.
* Massive protests unfold after election.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.