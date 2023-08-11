Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOT: Covid was “pre-planned by an elite group of people. Event 201” !!!
channel image
Shocking News - Clips
5 Subscribers
144 views
Published a day ago

US Congressman Ron Johnson - WI alleges that covid was “pre-planned by an elite group of people. Event 201”.

In reference to the John’s Hopkins Center tabletop exercise with the WEF and the Gates Foundation.

Pretty substantial allegations!

People need to WAKE THE Fxxx UP!

Share - Subscribe - Comment Below

Thank you for watching!

Keywords
elitegrouppre-plannedwiwefgates foundationevent 201covidjohn hopkinsron johnsonus congressmanronjohnsonwi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket