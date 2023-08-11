HOT: Covid was “pre-planned by an elite group of people. Event 201” !!!

US Congressman Ron Johnson - WI alleges that covid was “pre-planned by an elite group of people. Event 201”.
In reference to the John’s Hopkins Center tabletop exercise with the WEF and the Gates Foundation.
Pretty substantial allegations!
People need to WAKE THE Fxxx UP!
