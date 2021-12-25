© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOMETHING BAD IS COMING
Follow
0
Share
Report
362 views • December 25, 2021
At the end of this video, the Holy Spirit overcomes me and I am shaking in the spirit. For me, this is just another confirmation that what I say is true. I am a stranger in my own country, I am not at home in this world anymore. I want to go home so very bad and I pray often for the Rapture. As I am sure many of you do also. But I always end that prayer with: (THY WILL BE DONE LORD). God Bless you and God keep you and yours safe.
The elite head for the hills and bunkers, the government distributes millions of body bags. They know something big is coming and very soon: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/rich-person-booked-all-446-rooms-at-alberta-canadian-lodge-for-65-days-shtf-retreat
God warns before He sends judgment.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE 8 TO 15 FREE CD's titled (THE WARNING) to pass out as tracks or for your church.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE BIBLE
IF YOU WOULD LIKE 'ONE' FREE AUDIO CD TITLED (THE WARNING)
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE eBOOK TITLED (IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE)
Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com
or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God Bless you and God keep you is my prayer. And please be in prayer for our Redemption draweth nigh. We (the Faithful) in Jesus Christ are about to be Raptured out of here very, VERY soon.
Thank You
and God Bless you mightly.
Tony Lamb
End of Days Watchman with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this ministry, me and Bobbie and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
The audio CD, 'THE WARNING,' we mailed out over 2000 copies in just the first 2 weeks of its
release. We sent copies to Christian Talk Radio stations in America, England, and Australia.
Thanks to YOU.
And now we have mailed out a 3-page letter and a CD titled 'THE WARNING' to all Assembly of God churches, pastors all over America,. Here is the 3-page letter that I am mailing out: https://tonylamb.org/WatchmanLetter.pdf I also mail out the CD titled: 'THE WARNING' to private people, radio stations and businesses all over the world (ALL THANKS TO YOU).
I see this 3-page letter and the CD 'THE WARNING' as a WAKE-UP CALL for the church.
That these are the Last Days and it's time to get serious about saving souls and doing God's work.
To date, I have mailed out about 10,000, 3-page letters and CD's titled 'THE WARNING' to Assembly of God Churches all across America.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address and say (CD offer).
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play 'THE WARNING' by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy, they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come.
And 'THINGS' are only going to get worse!
I know because I have seen it!
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
The elite head for the hills and bunkers, the government distributes millions of body bags. They know something big is coming and very soon: https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/rich-person-booked-all-446-rooms-at-alberta-canadian-lodge-for-65-days-shtf-retreat
God warns before He sends judgment.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE 8 TO 15 FREE CD's titled (THE WARNING) to pass out as tracks or for your church.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE BIBLE
IF YOU WOULD LIKE 'ONE' FREE AUDIO CD TITLED (THE WARNING)
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE eBOOK TITLED (IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE)
Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com
or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God Bless you and God keep you is my prayer. And please be in prayer for our Redemption draweth nigh. We (the Faithful) in Jesus Christ are about to be Raptured out of here very, VERY soon.
Thank You
and God Bless you mightly.
Tony Lamb
End of Days Watchman with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this ministry, me and Bobbie and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
The audio CD, 'THE WARNING,' we mailed out over 2000 copies in just the first 2 weeks of its
release. We sent copies to Christian Talk Radio stations in America, England, and Australia.
Thanks to YOU.
And now we have mailed out a 3-page letter and a CD titled 'THE WARNING' to all Assembly of God churches, pastors all over America,. Here is the 3-page letter that I am mailing out: https://tonylamb.org/WatchmanLetter.pdf I also mail out the CD titled: 'THE WARNING' to private people, radio stations and businesses all over the world (ALL THANKS TO YOU).
I see this 3-page letter and the CD 'THE WARNING' as a WAKE-UP CALL for the church.
That these are the Last Days and it's time to get serious about saving souls and doing God's work.
To date, I have mailed out about 10,000, 3-page letters and CD's titled 'THE WARNING' to Assembly of God Churches all across America.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address and say (CD offer).
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play 'THE WARNING' by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy, they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come.
And 'THINGS' are only going to get worse!
I know because I have seen it!
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.