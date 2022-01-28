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1/28/2022 CLO2TV: Bob Sisson Ft. Marien Barrientos, Susan Raj & Gaston Cornu-Labat
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827 views • January 28, 2022
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Help support Susan Raj's efforts and visit: https://theuniversalantidote.com/ & https://www.saafindia.org - AYUSHMAN Bhava with SOD telegram channel
Watch The Universal Antidote documentary: The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide right here - https://theuniversalantidote.com/
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Empowering patients to have health in their own hands and the doctors to change their field of work and that is farming in permaculture style! Pharma must change to Farma Dr Farmers. No more Agriculture but turn it to Permaculture. The original plant of God. God has given air, water and food to nourish and heal our bodies!
Help support Susan Raj's efforts and visit: https://theuniversalantidote.com/ & https://www.saafindia.org - AYUSHMAN Bhava with SOD telegram channel
Watch The Universal Antidote documentary: The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide right here - https://theuniversalantidote.com/
-
Empowering patients to have health in their own hands and the doctors to change their field of work and that is farming in permaculture style! Pharma must change to Farma Dr Farmers. No more Agriculture but turn it to Permaculture. The original plant of God. God has given air, water and food to nourish and heal our bodies!
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