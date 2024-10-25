BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Calls to Censor the Internet - Wings of the Same Bird
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
131 views • 6 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt:  https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Will Trump Censor the Internet?  His Words.   Your watching a Script

·         Harris psyop about Hitler and Trump

·         Tampon Tim

·         Lennin made anti semitic laws than murdered Christians.   Is Trump following?

·         Vance says fire nurses if they don’t defile themselves

·         False flag watch

·         Votes Flipping

·         Noahide laws will kill Christians

·         What is the satanic trinity

·         Defiling the temple of God that is you, mind controlism

·         Trump prays to dead Rabbi

·         What do they do in the tunnels – rituals to bring back the dead Rabbi that some think is the Messiah 

Keywords
ai anti christtrumps calls to censor the internettrump actortrump is moving us to the motbtrump father of the vaccinevance said fire nursesai beastai hologram
