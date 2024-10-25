Trump Calls to Censor the Internet - Wings of the Same Bird

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
or [email protected] paypal
Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/
Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/Will Trump Censor the Internet? His Words. Your watching a Script
· Harris psyop about Hitler and Trump
· Tampon Tim
· Lennin made anti semitic laws than murdered Christians. Is Trump following?
· Vance says fire nurses if they don’t defile themselves
· False flag watch
· Votes Flipping
· Noahide laws will kill Christians
· What is the satanic trinity
· Defiling the temple of God that is you, mind controlism
· Trump prays to dead Rabbi
· What do they do in the tunnels – rituals to bring back the dead Rabbi that some think is the Messiah