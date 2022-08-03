Don't Hold Back

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

Master Lama Rasaji Talks About Spiritual Awakening Loneliness. What Is Holding Us Back From Becoming A Spiritual Being?

When You Understand What Can Hold Us Back From Becoming A Spiritual Being, Then We Can Take Steps To Overcome This Loneliness And Experience Heaven Without Going Through A Physical Death.

Listen In To Learn More!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 44, Spiritual Awakening. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here:

https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-44-spiritual-awakening/

☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com