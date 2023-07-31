What a shocking the total losses from the all-day offensive by Armed Forces of Ukraine in July especially in Robotino sector on Zaporizhye front, which was presented by the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu. Ukraine lost 20,824 military personnel, 2,227 various pieces of equipment including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, howitzers and self-propelled artillery systems from Britain, the US, Germany, France and Poland. It seems that Kiev wanted to avoid further heavy losses, that Robotino itself was not attacked.

