Agentes Oblivionis
TK's Meme Music Videos
TK's Meme Music Videos
29 views • 1 day ago

Hello friend!

 Are you one of the prophesied ‘Agents of Oblivion’?


If so, then bear witness to the beautiful downgrade. Just know that the shadow over Endsmouth originates from Apartment 13. It will surely cause a slave riot once they hear a song that crawls. You needn’t worry though. For the phantom green is teaming up alongside the hangman’s daughter and her pet ladybug. They are set to permanently dispatch the illusory ash of the mind that has been haunting the parasitic kikes since they were paroled in 54’. So, hang tight and enter the big black backwards with the drunken devil as you watch my meme music video titled, "Agents of Oblivion".

  

The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.

  

Do you wish to learn more about ‘Agents of Oblivion’?

Check them out and purchase their music @:

 

shop.rottenrecords.com/product/agents-of-oblivion-cd

bnrmetal.com/v5/band/band/AOO

discogs.com/artist/1158628-Agents-Of-Oblivion

daxriggs.com/collections/store-music

  

I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz.

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.

  

Periculum in mora.

thelastmutineers.com

Agentes Oblivionis© 2025 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

videopoliticstruthmusicapocalypsemusic videomememanagentsbeautifulhalloweenmtvelephantobliviondowngrademutinyagents of oblivionacid bathgoatwhoredeadboy
