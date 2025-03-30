© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Arena-M KAZ is capable of intercepting targets attacking from above at an angle - this is evidenced by new footage of the complex being tested, published by Rosoboronexport.
The ability to shoot down targets flying overhead also potentially suggests the ability to intercept FPV drones , but this still needs to be confirmed.
The bottom half of the video shows previously known tests of intercepting a munition flying strictly horizontally.