Maria Zeee-Communist Revolution Planned for 1 May 2028? ft. Karlyn Boryshenko

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 121 | May 1, 2028: Karlyn insists this is the day extreme radicals are planning a Communist Revolution in America. Karlyn exposes what conclusions years of research and infiltrating actual radical groups have led her to, explaining these groups are completely different from progressives. She takes us through the dark reality of ANTIFA, explaining anarchists exist, and they’ve been infiltrating workers’ unions and building their groups of masked militants and underground networks which she warns will converge come 2028.