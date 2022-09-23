Vladimir Putin Speaks About Russian Patriotism, History, Culture, and Statehood - ENG Subtitles

Posted 22September2022 Michael Rossi Poli Sci:Russian President Vladimir Putin marks the 1160th Anniversary of the Birth of Russian Statehood in Veliky Novgorod - September 21, 2022

Speech covers the importance of patriotism and the preservation and defense of Russian national culture, history, and identity

Full address in Russian with English subtitles.

Original video here - http://kremlin.ru/events/president/news/69397

All videos in this Playlist are subtitled in English without any additional commentary or opinion. Videos are complete recordings of original source material and are offered here as a service to those looking for uncut videos who cannot speak either language and prefer subtitles to read alongside the original language instead of a dubbed interpreter voice-over.

Russian History, Holy Russia, traditions, Church, Russian Patriotism, History, Culture, and Statehood, Family Values,

