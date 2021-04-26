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No Vaccine Passport Sign Waving and Death Rate Quiz at Ala Moana
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101 views • April 26, 2021
On April 24, 2021 dozens of people showed up at Ala Moana, in Honolulu, Hawaii, with signs and fliers to educate the public about the risks of the experimental Covid mRNA gene therapy drugs and the dangers of a vaccine passport. I enjoyed meeting several people and had man-on-the-street interviews with them. In the interview, I had two multiple choice questions asking them which chart best matches the death rate from all causes and vaccine related deaths over the last ten years. Many nailed it, others were very close and a couple people answered both questions incorrect.
You can download the Death Chart Quiz and share it with family and friends:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gz6jg193cowo3rv/Death-Charts.pdf
Help educate others about the risks of experimental gene therapy drugs.
#NoVaccinePassport #freedom #VaccineDeaths
--- Music Credit ---
"What A Beautiful Sunset"
Exzel Music Publishing (freemusicpublicdomain.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
You can download the Death Chart Quiz and share it with family and friends:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/gz6jg193cowo3rv/Death-Charts.pdf
Help educate others about the risks of experimental gene therapy drugs.
#NoVaccinePassport #freedom #VaccineDeaths
--- Music Credit ---
"What A Beautiful Sunset"
Exzel Music Publishing (freemusicpublicdomain.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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