Shipping Issues, Gas Shortages, and Geopolitical Threats, an interview with Michael Yon

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Fuel shortages, halted shipping routes, and rising energy prices are already hitting parts of Asia. When energy flows slow, everything follows—food production, transportation, and industry. The interconnected global economy means a disruption in one region can quickly cascade worldwide. The real question now: how resilient are today’s supply systems?
#EnergyCrisis #ShippingCrisis #AsiaEconomy #GlobalTrade #SupplyChain
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