REVELATION! THE FALSE PROPHETS AND THE DECEPTION OF RELIGION

Mathew 24 11 And many false prophets shall rise and shall deceive many.Many will come in my name and deceive many, those who come in his name are the Ministries of religion the preachers who are at the pulpit and preaching, are those who are deceiving to all others in his name, and declaring they are speaking for Christ. They are in fact the false prophets are yet again religion the christians the preachers who are deceiving many, he prophesized this and saw all these organisations brain washing the flock.If the bible is in fact true, then that means that all of what you are waiting for the second coming, has already happened.Mark 10 v34 And they shall mock him, and shall scourge him, and shall spit upon him, and shall kill him: and the third day he shall rise again.It states you are of two parts the spiritual and the body, the spiritual is the pulsating energy.1 Corinthians 15:44 It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body. There is a natural body, and there is a spiritual body.You are all Gods.Psalms 82:6 I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High.Isaiah 41:23 Skew the things that are to come hereafter, that we may know that ye are gods: yea, do good, or do evil, that we may be dismayed, and behold it together.John 10:34 Jesus answered them, Is it not written in your law, I said, Ye are gods?To be part of Consciousness or God requires an open mind, a trusting mind, a quiet mind, and most importantly it is to know you are all God consciousnesses.