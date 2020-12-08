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What is the Son of Man? (3 of 3)
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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29 views • December 08, 2020
In this third and final video of the series, Scott concludes with an examination of the Lord God and His Messiah (Christ) in heaven, Who is to rule all the nations. It is through our understanding of this 2nd Psalm in conjunction with Daniel's vision of the Son of Man that we are able to clearly determine that which the Apostle Matthew recorded in one of the most pivotal and monumental statements in Jesus' Earthly ministry in the 16th chapter of his gospel account. Hundreds of millions of people the world over are familiar with this passage; however, familiarity often has no relation to understanding. This understanding will clear the way to examine the "CHURCH" Jesus declared He would build in subsequent videos.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

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Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.


Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1


Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:

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SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy