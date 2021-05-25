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Vaccination-Pestilence-Alarm: Top-vaccine-developer-warns! -by Ivo Sasek
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370 views • May 25, 2021
This speech is of highest historic importance. Sasek historically keeps record of what Covid-19 did and did not do from the time of its appearance up to May 11, 2021 – this conclusion up to date is so important because another high expert vaccine developer guarantees that the Covid-vaccinations are going to ensure mass mortality. Geert V. Bossche has been working for Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, GAVI and the Bill-and-Melinda-Gates-Foundation. Now he is urging for an immediate halt to vaccination!
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