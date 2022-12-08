What Road Are You On?

The devil has many roads away from God. He is soo wise that even some of God's angels in heaven followed Him. For the love of money is the root of ALL evil. Since the devil is able to make evil look good; he causes most people to blaspheme God's Spirit before manifesting his character. People will eat and drink with you, pray with you and the devil still has the ability to turn them into Judas using the love of money. This is exactly what a digital cashless society will see. And people will be oblivious because they will see evil as good and good as evil. The saints will have to be brought to understand they must love not their lives to the death as everyone will be put in the position to save their lives by following the satanic new world order. when Jesus returns hardly anyone alive will represent faith in Jesus. Man, woman and children will be corrupted flesh: Transhuman.

