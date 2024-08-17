Babylon is fallen: the Vatican & the Jesuits hijacked biblical Christianity & the Bible

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Vatican and her Jesuits are satan’s instruments on earth wanting to destroy the King James Bible and biblical Christianity and to replace it with roman catholicism.





Should President Trump be selected once again as US President, the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 will inject false and non biblical roman catholicism in US government policies and social policies especially with Roman Catholic JD Vance as US Vice-President.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



