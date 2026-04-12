Intro to Self-Mastery

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This video is my introduction to my new website: self-mastery.net, where you can find my books and internet events in the genres of: Self-Mastery, Self-Improvement, Self-Help, Self-Healing, & Self-Empowerment. Please go to self-mastery.net and see who I am and what I do, plus all the details of the books and events that are currently offered. Thank you. Anthony