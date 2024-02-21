Russian Spetznaz Soldiers Speak for the first time in a glimpse from an Exclusive Documentary

Russian Spetznaz soldiers speak for the first time in exclusive documentary.

Russian soldiers spoke to a UK film maker for the first time since the war began. In a new documentary airing next week Filmmaker Sean Langan travels to eastern Ukraine to investigate a hidden side of the conflict.

Filmmaker Sean Langan's journey into the Russian side of the war in Eastern Ukraine, the only independent UK journalist to report from what is almost exclusively a hidden and otherwise inaccessible side of this conflict.

In an intimate look at a side of Russia’s war rarely seen in Western media, Sean heads into the Russian-occupied Donbas region to find out through the eyes of soldiers on the Eastern front and civilians coping with war in the streets and how the conflict is affecting them.

Listen closely what the Spetsnaz had to say. These are some strong 🇷🇺 Men. The Elite 🇷🇺 Special Forces.