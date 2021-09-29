FEMA’S BILLING CODE FOR DEATH BY GUILLOTINE IS ICD 9 E 97 IT IS THE CODE FOR "LEGAL EXECUTION"

The specific code will make any American’s hair stand up on the back of their neck. The code is ICD 9 E978. After reading this code I decided that it was my duty to investigate further and get to the bottom of why we have a medical code in the United States for “Legal Execution.”



FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 978. This would be FEMA as in FEMA camp. With renewed interest being shown by the public in FEMA camps because of the Brownsville converted Walmart into a FEMA camp, this is a good time to bring this information out on the public.



ICD 9 E978 “Legal Execution”

All executions performed at the behest of the judiciary or ruling authority [whether permanent or temporary] as: asphyxiation by gas beheading, decapitation (by guillotine) capital punishment electrocution hanging poisoning shooting other specified means.



FEMA Camps Will Be Segregated

Through the years, I have been told by several insiders that FEMA camp assignments would be divided by the following:

Men will be sent to a gender segregated camp and slave labor will be extracted as per Obama’s Executive Order 13603. Extermination will be the end game. This is exactly what the Nazis did with the Jews.

Women will be sent to a gender segregated camp. There will be some slave labor that will be extracted but these camps will be human bondage centers.



Children will be sent to their own camps. When I was first told this, I did not fully grasp the significance of this segregation until I became acquainted with the Deep State’s fascination with child-sex-trafficking. These camps will give humanity its darkest hour.



These segregation were actually rehearsed by Colorado law enforcement and DHS during the 2008-2009 H1N1 scare. In these drills, anyone who had not and would submit to a vaccination for the disease and noncompliant people were boarded on a bus with the intent of taking the actors to segregated camps.

How do I know, two LEO’s, who I went to school with told me the details of the drill. The noncompliant people who were not vaccinated were discovered through roadside blockades similar to a DUI roadblock.

There was one additional feature to this drill and the overall intent FEMA camp forced incarcerations. the one intent is that those targeted for extermination will likely die via the use of guillotines. If you need motivation to act against the Deep State, this may be the best example.

Source: AMG-News.com