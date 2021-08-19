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FDA Issues "Black Box Warning" as Major Heart Issues Explode. Aug. 12, 2021
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480 views • August 19, 2021
"Black Box Warning" has been added to the Jabs by the FDA as major heart complications rise around the world. Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to reveal the statistics.
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