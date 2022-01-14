© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Flashback: AIDS close contacts in the 80s.
Follow
1
Share
Report
84 views • January 14, 2022
AIDS was Fauci's baby, it's where he cut his teeth.
Listen to this clip from the early 80s when he talks about 'close contacts' of people with AIDS.
AIDS doesn't exist folks, just like covid or any other virus.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Listen to this clip from the early 80s when he talks about 'close contacts' of people with AIDS.
AIDS doesn't exist folks, just like covid or any other virus.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.