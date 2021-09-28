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72,000 Nurses and Healthcare Workers FIRED Over Vaccine Mandate
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250 views • September 28, 2021
New York has now imposed its vaccine mandates on nurses and all health care workers... which means about 72,000 healthcare workers will be fired from their jobs new governor has just announced that the National Guard will have to work in hospitals instead.
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