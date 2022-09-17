US Freedom Flyers Founder: Clot Shot Injured Pilots Are Scared to Come Forward

(Sept 16, 2022) The New American "Countless pilots across America who were injured by the Covid injections mandated by Joe Biden are too scared to come forward about their injuries because it would jeopardize their careers, warned US Freedom Flyers founder Josh Yoder in this interview with The New American’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. This situation is endangering the safety of passengers, and the FAA is to blame, he said. The organization US Freedom Flyers, dedicated to fighting against mandates and other assaults on the individual rights of those in the airline industry, has used lawsuits and political pressure to preserve freedom. And yet, the feds are still hoping to force experimental jabs on pilots and others."





US Freedom Flyers: https://usfreedomflyers.org/





Full show "Conversations That Matter":https://thenewamerican.com/vax-injured-pilots-scared-to-come-forward-warns-freedom-flyers-founder/