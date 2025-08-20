BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why This Former Liberal is THRILLED Over Democrats Being Prosecuted
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
39 views • 2 days ago

 Why I Ditched the Democrats: A Former Blue Voter’s Rant Against Lies, Hypocrisy, and Corruption Once a proud Democrat raised on “Bush lied, people died,” I’ve watched the party I grew up with morph into a machine of grift, censorship, and elite double standards. From the Iraq War lies to Obama’s broken promises, the media’s “fine people” hoax, and the BLM riot cover-ups, I’m DONE with the DNC’s sanctimonious charade. They pushed lockdowns while dining mask-free, buried Hunter Biden’s laptop, and called January 6th an “insurrection” while ignoring their own dirty tricks. Now, with grand juries closing in on the liars—Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and the rest—I’m cheering for justice. Join me as I break down why the Democratic Party deserves a one-way ticket to accountability, North Korean gulag-style. Subscribe for more unfiltered truth bombs!

 Comment below: What’s YOUR breaking point with the DNC?

 Share this video to expose the hypocrisy! #DemocratLies #DNCCorruption #PoliticalRant #TruthExposed #JusticeForLiars Disclaimer: This video contains strong opinions and is for entertainment and discussion purposes. Viewer discretion advised.


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

democratshillary clintongrand juryblmdonald trumplawjusticegavin newsomadam schiffkamala harristulsi gabbardleticia jameswalk awayrevengefaircovidthreat to democracy2020 riotsdemocrat indictmentscovid hypocrisy
