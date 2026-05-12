The 2035 Script Has Already Been Written: Bats, Rats, Ticks And Ze Other Deadly Bugs

Jeff Berwick and Stew Peters expose the Rockefeller 2035 agenda, detailing how bio-weaponized ticks and other manufactured diseases are being used to force humanity into a digital cage of lab-grown meat and medical tyranny. Discover how to bypass their simulation using the suppressed plasma energy of the TZLA machine to reclaim your health and sovereignty before the grid goes dark. Don’t miss the Non-Conformists on May 16th and 17th, 2026, for a virtual experience that doesn't just predict the collapse… It teaches you how to thrive in the rubble. From off-grid energy to food sovereignty, we are handing you the tools to unlock personal resilience before the kill switch gets flipped.





Stew Peters: Crypto Expert Jeff Berwick Drops BOMBSHELL On New Tick Bioweapon Triggering Red Meat Allergies & Weaponized Lyme! Do NOT Miss This!: https://rumble.com/v79gejw-now-live-crypto-expert-jeff-berwick-drops-bombshell-on-new-tick-bioweapon.html

Dollar Vigilante | https://DollarVigilante.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Anarchapulco Non Conformist Series | https://anarchapulco.com















