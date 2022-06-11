Precursor to the Nazi Invasion - The Magog Invasion - no graphics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Derrall discusses The Magog Invasion of Ezekiel 38 & 39 in light of current events, especially the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine.
Although a presentation of this type would normally be enhanced with graphics, it was not possible at this time. Derrall hopes to re-upload this video at a later date with graphics.
Thank You for your understanding.