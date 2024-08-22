"Erika" is a German marching song. It is primarily associated with the German Army, especially that of Third Reich.

It was created by Herms Niel and published in 1938, and soon came into usage by the Wehrmacht.

It was frequently played during Hitler Party public events.

According to British soldier, historian, and author Major General Michael Tillotson (1928–2023), it was the single most popular marching song of any country during the Second World War.



"Erika" is both a common German female name and the German word for heather.

The lyrics and melody of the song were written by Herms Niel, a German composer of marches.

The exact year of the song's origin is not known; often the date is given as "about 1930", but this has never been substantiated.

The song was originally published in 1938 by the publishing firm Carl Louis Oertel [de] in Großburgwedel.

It had been popular prior to the war.

