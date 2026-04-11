The Holy Fire has descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. His Beatitude Theophilos III, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and all Palestine, Syria, Arabia, beyond the Jordan River, Canada of Galilee, and Holy Zion brought the miraculous holy fire out of Christ’s tomb. The fire is now being sent to all the Orthodox patriarchates and eparchies around the world.

Christ is Risen, Χρήστος Ανέστη, Христос Воскресе to all Orthodox Christians around the world.





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