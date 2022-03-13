【Ukraine Rescue】03/13/22 Voice of a NFSC Volunteer: Unlike the CCP, the NFSC Is Actually Helping Women, Children, and Seniors of Ukraine

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/13/22 Volunteer (Jin Dongnan) shares his experiences in Medyka. Unlike the Chinese Communist Party who never treat their people well, he has witnessed many women, children, and senior people have been rescued by the New Federal State of China.