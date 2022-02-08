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AUSTRALIAN RED FEDERATION FLAG HAS BEEN RAISED THE PEOPLE HAVE WON GOVT TRIED FOR TREASON
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210 views • February 08, 2022
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URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL POLITICIANS! The Red Federation Flag has now been raised at the Governor Generals House. It's over. We've won. Now it's time for the politicians to stand with us or be tried for treason!
URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL POLITICIANS! The Red Federation Flag has now been raised at the Governor Generals House. It's over. We've won. Now it's time for the politicians to stand with us or be tried for treason!
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