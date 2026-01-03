BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Tartarian War
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
Who Were the Tartars?


This presentation is an eye-opener for those who realize how little we truly know. For those who understand that those in charge keep people restrained by doctrines fed to them from a young age. Everything you think you know may be a lie.


To those who understand that in a world of lies, truth can only reside in the best theory — but we don’t feed on theories, do we? Since so much has been falsified, I turned to the most relevant source I could find: evidence that everyone can witness. Evidence that cannot be denied because it comes from them — the old-world pictures and backgrounds.


It takes an open mind, a little basic physics, and the understanding that fiction and reality are often mixed. Above all, you must forget what you think you know, because you’re in for a big surprise.


Technology beyond anything you could ever imagine is everywhere for you to see — but you don’t see it, because you don’t understand what you’re looking at. Let me help you see more clearly. After this, you will never look at a picture the same way again.


