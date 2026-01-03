The Tartarian War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Were the Tartars?
This presentation is an eye-opener for those who realize how little we truly know. For those who understand that those in charge keep people restrained by doctrines fed to them from a young age. Everything you think you know may be a lie.
To those who understand that in a world of lies, truth can only reside in the best theory — but we don’t feed on theories, do we? Since so much has been falsified, I turned to the most relevant source I could find: evidence that everyone can witness. Evidence that cannot be denied because it comes from them — the old-world pictures and backgrounds.
It takes an open mind, a little basic physics, and the understanding that fiction and reality are often mixed. Above all, you must forget what you think you know, because you’re in for a big surprise.
Technology beyond anything you could ever imagine is everywhere for you to see — but you don’t see it, because you don’t understand what you’re looking at. Let me help you see more clearly. After this, you will never look at a picture the same way again.
