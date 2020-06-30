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• Molecular hydrogen (H2 gas) is a potent selective antioxidant, which means it will not eliminate free radicals to the point of causing an imbalance
• The H2 molecule is the smallest in the universe, which allows it to diffuse through all cell membranes, including the blood-brain barrier and subcellular compartments, into the mitochondria. It also has no charge or polarity. All of this gives it superior bioavailability
• H2 readily reacts with the toxic hydroxyl radical — the most reactive and oxidative radical in the body — turning it into harmless water
• H2 may be very helpful in cases of heart attack or stroke, protecting against the oxidative damage from hydroxyl radicals that occur during reperfusion
• Hydrogen also helps moderate autophagy, mTOR and IgF1, raising them if needed or lowering them when excessive
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/06/28/tyler-lebaron-molecular-hydrogen.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=health_Molecular-Hydrogen-Interview-with-Tyler-LeBaron
Molecular Hydrogen Institute:
http://www.molecularhydrogeninstitute.com/tyler-lebaron
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