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God's Providence... Wisdom from Pastor Skip Heitzig
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10 views • July 29, 2021
And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. ~Romans 8:28
Skip Heitzig ministers to over 15,000 people as senior pastor of Calvary Church in Albuquerque. He reaches out to thousands across the nation and throughout the world through his multimedia ministry including a nationwide half-hour radio program, Connect with Skip Heitzig. He is the author of several books including Bloodline, You Can Understand the Book of Revelation, and The Bible from 30,000 Feet. He has also published over two dozen booklets in the Lifestyle series, covering aspects of Christian living. He serves on several boards, including Samaritan's Purse and Harvest.
Skip and his wife, Lenya, and son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Janaé, live in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Skip and Lenya are the proud grandparents of Seth Nathaniel and Kaydence Joy.
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RA3B0-ZOJvA&;t=1728s
Calvary Church with Skip Heitzig: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClkSJseJmbgaoFEPOAERVLw
Skip Heitzig ministers to over 15,000 people as senior pastor of Calvary Church in Albuquerque. He reaches out to thousands across the nation and throughout the world through his multimedia ministry including a nationwide half-hour radio program, Connect with Skip Heitzig. He is the author of several books including Bloodline, You Can Understand the Book of Revelation, and The Bible from 30,000 Feet. He has also published over two dozen booklets in the Lifestyle series, covering aspects of Christian living. He serves on several boards, including Samaritan's Purse and Harvest.
Skip and his wife, Lenya, and son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Janaé, live in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Skip and Lenya are the proud grandparents of Seth Nathaniel and Kaydence Joy.
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RA3B0-ZOJvA&;t=1728s
Calvary Church with Skip Heitzig: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClkSJseJmbgaoFEPOAERVLw
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